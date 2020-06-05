All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:56 AM

3218 E CORTEZ Street

3218 East Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Location

3218 East Cortez Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Now available for 12 month, unfurnished rental! Charming North Phoenix home w/ open, Great Room floor plan has spacious Kitchen w/plenty of counter space and cabinets. Bright and sunny dining area looks out at a private, lush green backyard, perfect for morning coffee. Master bedroom features sitting area, two closets and full Master bath w/double sinks. Tile floor in living areas & natural wood plank flooring in both secondary bedrooms. Includes washer/dryer inside. Carefree living with gardening service included and a great location close to schools, world class shopping & restaurants, freeways, Golf, Spring Training & all Scottsdale & Phoenix have to offer. Monthly rental: $2,900 for Oct, Nov, Dec & April. $4,800 for Jan, Feb, March. $1,800 for May, June, July, Aug, Sep. Utilities cap at $200. Includes wifi, cable, utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 E CORTEZ Street have any available units?
3218 E CORTEZ Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 E CORTEZ Street have?
Some of 3218 E CORTEZ Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 E CORTEZ Street currently offering any rent specials?
3218 E CORTEZ Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 E CORTEZ Street pet-friendly?
No, 3218 E CORTEZ Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3218 E CORTEZ Street offer parking?
Yes, 3218 E CORTEZ Street offers parking.
Does 3218 E CORTEZ Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3218 E CORTEZ Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 E CORTEZ Street have a pool?
No, 3218 E CORTEZ Street does not have a pool.
Does 3218 E CORTEZ Street have accessible units?
No, 3218 E CORTEZ Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 E CORTEZ Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3218 E CORTEZ Street has units with dishwashers.
