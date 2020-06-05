3218 E CORTEZ Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Now available for 12 month, unfurnished rental! Charming North Phoenix home w/ open, Great Room floor plan has spacious Kitchen w/plenty of counter space and cabinets. Bright and sunny dining area looks out at a private, lush green backyard, perfect for morning coffee. Master bedroom features sitting area, two closets and full Master bath w/double sinks. Tile floor in living areas & natural wood plank flooring in both secondary bedrooms. Includes washer/dryer inside. Carefree living with gardening service included and a great location close to schools, world class shopping & restaurants, freeways, Golf, Spring Training & all Scottsdale & Phoenix have to offer. Monthly rental: $2,900 for Oct, Nov, Dec & April. $4,800 for Jan, Feb, March. $1,800 for May, June, July, Aug, Sep. Utilities cap at $200. Includes wifi, cable, utilities.