Beautifully remodeled home in the Arcadia area!! Close to popular restaurants and airport. Great open floor plan, ample closets and storage! List price is unfurnished, furnished would be $4250 per month. Listing agent is related to owner.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3217 N 41ST Place have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 3217 N 41ST Place have?
Some of 3217 N 41ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 N 41ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
3217 N 41ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.