3217 N 41ST Place
Last updated June 3 2019 at 1:55 AM

3217 N 41ST Place

3217 North 41st Place · No Longer Available
3217 North 41st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Beautifully remodeled home in the Arcadia area!! Close to popular restaurants and airport. Great open floor plan, ample closets and storage! List price is unfurnished, furnished would be $4250 per month. Listing agent is related to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 N 41ST Place have any available units?
3217 N 41ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 N 41ST Place have?
Some of 3217 N 41ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 N 41ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
3217 N 41ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 N 41ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 3217 N 41ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3217 N 41ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 3217 N 41ST Place offers parking.
Does 3217 N 41ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 N 41ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 N 41ST Place have a pool?
No, 3217 N 41ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 3217 N 41ST Place have accessible units?
No, 3217 N 41ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 N 41ST Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 N 41ST Place does not have units with dishwashers.
