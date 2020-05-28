All apartments in Phoenix
3217 East Friess Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:52 PM

3217 East Friess Drive

3217 East Friess Drive · (928) 316-6703
Location

3217 East Friess Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, gas stove and stainless steel appliances! Covered back patio and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 East Friess Drive have any available units?
3217 East Friess Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 East Friess Drive have?
Some of 3217 East Friess Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 East Friess Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3217 East Friess Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 East Friess Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 East Friess Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3217 East Friess Drive offer parking?
No, 3217 East Friess Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3217 East Friess Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 East Friess Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 East Friess Drive have a pool?
No, 3217 East Friess Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3217 East Friess Drive have accessible units?
No, 3217 East Friess Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 East Friess Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 East Friess Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
