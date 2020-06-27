All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 17 2019

3215 S 87th Ave

3215 South 87th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3215 South 87th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65479cf0f8 ---- This gorgeous home features 4 bedden, 3 baths, resort style backyard features abobe pavers, pool with water feature & spa, covered patio with ceiling fan & built-in speakers. Spacious kitchen features maple cabinets with under & over cabinet dimmable lighting, deep basin sink, R/O system, custom slate backsplash, & black appliances. Large master suite has ceramic wood-look flooring with ceiling fan, double sink vanity, separate walk-in shower, soaking tub, block window & walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout, home theater pre-wire in den, water softener, 18\'\' Italian ceramic tile in kitchen, bathrooms, and hallways. 2 Car Garage 2.5 Bath 4 Bedroom Pool Stove Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 S 87th Ave have any available units?
3215 S 87th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 S 87th Ave have?
Some of 3215 S 87th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 S 87th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3215 S 87th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 S 87th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3215 S 87th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3215 S 87th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3215 S 87th Ave offers parking.
Does 3215 S 87th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 S 87th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 S 87th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3215 S 87th Ave has a pool.
Does 3215 S 87th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3215 S 87th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 S 87th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 S 87th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
