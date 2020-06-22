All apartments in Phoenix
3214 E BROOKWOOD Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM

3214 E BROOKWOOD Court

3214 East Brookwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3214 East Brookwood Court, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home located in the breathtaking community of Lakewood in Ahwatukee. Large eat in kitchen and great room, formal dining room with bay windows and separate living room. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs, all with wood floors plus a large loft. Vaulted ceilings in master bedroom and loft give the home an airy feel. Wood & tile floors throughout nearly the whole house. Updated kitchen with 20x20 tile, stainless steel appliances, cabinets and quartz counter tops. SRP ''highly efficient home'' with low electric bills! This won't be available long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court have any available units?
3214 E BROOKWOOD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court have?
Some of 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court currently offering any rent specials?
3214 E BROOKWOOD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court pet-friendly?
No, 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court offer parking?
Yes, 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court offers parking.
Does 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court have a pool?
No, 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court does not have a pool.
Does 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court have accessible units?
No, 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 E BROOKWOOD Court has units with dishwashers.
