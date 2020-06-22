3214 E BROOKWOOD Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home located in the breathtaking community of Lakewood in Ahwatukee. Large eat in kitchen and great room, formal dining room with bay windows and separate living room. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs, all with wood floors plus a large loft. Vaulted ceilings in master bedroom and loft give the home an airy feel. Wood & tile floors throughout nearly the whole house. Updated kitchen with 20x20 tile, stainless steel appliances, cabinets and quartz counter tops. SRP ''highly efficient home'' with low electric bills! This won't be available long!