3214 E BROOKWOOD Court

Amenities
Beautiful home located in the breathtaking community of Lakewood in Ahwatukee. Large eat in kitchen and great room, formal dining room with bay windows and separate living room. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs, all with wood floors plus a large loft. Vaulted ceilings in master bedroom and loft give the home an airy feel. Wood & tile floors throughout nearly the whole house. Updated kitchen with 20x20 tile, stainless steel appliances, cabinets and quartz counter tops. SRP ''highly efficient home'' with low electric bills! This won't be available long!