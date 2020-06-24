3213 W REDFIELD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a garage, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, patio area, and in-ground pool for enjoying sunny days out in the sun. The interior features stylish laminate and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.