Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3213 W REDFIELD Road
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:25 AM

3213 W REDFIELD Road

3213 West Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

3213 West Redfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a garage, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, patio area, and in-ground pool for enjoying sunny days out in the sun. The interior features stylish laminate and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 W REDFIELD Road have any available units?
3213 W REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 W REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 3213 W REDFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 W REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
3213 W REDFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 W REDFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 3213 W REDFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3213 W REDFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 3213 W REDFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 3213 W REDFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 W REDFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 W REDFIELD Road have a pool?
Yes, 3213 W REDFIELD Road has a pool.
Does 3213 W REDFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 3213 W REDFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 W REDFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 W REDFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.

