3213 E Rosemonte Dr
Last updated January 6 2020 at 12:24 AM

3213 E Rosemonte Dr

3213 East Rosemonte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3213 East Rosemonte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2427; Parking: 3 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2100.00; IMRID18554

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr have any available units?
3213 E Rosemonte Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr have?
Some of 3213 E Rosemonte Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 E Rosemonte Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3213 E Rosemonte Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 E Rosemonte Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3213 E Rosemonte Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3213 E Rosemonte Dr offers parking.
Does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 E Rosemonte Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr have a pool?
No, 3213 E Rosemonte Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr have accessible units?
No, 3213 E Rosemonte Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 E Rosemonte Dr has units with dishwashers.

