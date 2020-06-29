Rent Calculator
3213 E Rosemonte Dr
Last updated January 6 2020 at 12:24 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3213 E Rosemonte Dr
3213 East Rosemonte Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3213 East Rosemonte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2427; Parking: 3 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2100.00; IMRID18554
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr have any available units?
3213 E Rosemonte Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr have?
Some of 3213 E Rosemonte Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3213 E Rosemonte Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3213 E Rosemonte Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 E Rosemonte Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3213 E Rosemonte Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3213 E Rosemonte Dr offers parking.
Does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 E Rosemonte Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr have a pool?
No, 3213 E Rosemonte Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr have accessible units?
No, 3213 E Rosemonte Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 E Rosemonte Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 E Rosemonte Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
