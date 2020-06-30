Rent Calculator
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:50 PM
1 of 37
3211 W FOLGERS Road
3211 West Folgers Road
·
No Longer Available
3211 West Folgers Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Adobe Highlands
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 3211 W FOLGERS Road have any available units?
3211 W FOLGERS Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3211 W FOLGERS Road currently offering any rent specials?
3211 W FOLGERS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 W FOLGERS Road pet-friendly?
No, 3211 W FOLGERS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3211 W FOLGERS Road offer parking?
No, 3211 W FOLGERS Road does not offer parking.
Does 3211 W FOLGERS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 W FOLGERS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 W FOLGERS Road have a pool?
No, 3211 W FOLGERS Road does not have a pool.
Does 3211 W FOLGERS Road have accessible units?
No, 3211 W FOLGERS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 W FOLGERS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 W FOLGERS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3211 W FOLGERS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3211 W FOLGERS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
