All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3210 E ANGELA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3210 E ANGELA Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:02 AM

3210 E ANGELA Drive

3210 East Angela Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3210 East Angela Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM, 1.75 BATH, EAT-IN KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM, PLUS FORMAL LIVING ROOM, CARPET AND VINYL, CEILING FAN, LARGE BACKYARD, CLEAN, MOVE-IN READY. CALL REGARDING PETS- SORRY, NO CATS, NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 E ANGELA Drive have any available units?
3210 E ANGELA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 E ANGELA Drive have?
Some of 3210 E ANGELA Drive's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 E ANGELA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3210 E ANGELA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 E ANGELA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 E ANGELA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3210 E ANGELA Drive offer parking?
No, 3210 E ANGELA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3210 E ANGELA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 E ANGELA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 E ANGELA Drive have a pool?
No, 3210 E ANGELA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3210 E ANGELA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3210 E ANGELA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 E ANGELA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 E ANGELA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College