Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:02 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3210 E ANGELA Drive
3210 East Angela Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3210 East Angela Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM, 1.75 BATH, EAT-IN KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM, PLUS FORMAL LIVING ROOM, CARPET AND VINYL, CEILING FAN, LARGE BACKYARD, CLEAN, MOVE-IN READY. CALL REGARDING PETS- SORRY, NO CATS, NO SMOKING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3210 E ANGELA Drive have any available units?
3210 E ANGELA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3210 E ANGELA Drive have?
Some of 3210 E ANGELA Drive's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3210 E ANGELA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3210 E ANGELA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 E ANGELA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 E ANGELA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3210 E ANGELA Drive offer parking?
No, 3210 E ANGELA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3210 E ANGELA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 E ANGELA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 E ANGELA Drive have a pool?
No, 3210 E ANGELA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3210 E ANGELA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3210 E ANGELA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 E ANGELA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 E ANGELA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
