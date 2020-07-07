Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4
321 West Medlock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
321 West Medlock Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large single level unit, centrally located, near light rail, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools and Parks.
***Utilities Included!***
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 have any available units?
321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 currently offering any rent specials?
321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 pet-friendly?
No, 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 offer parking?
No, 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 does not offer parking.
Does 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 have a pool?
No, 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 does not have a pool.
Does 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 have accessible units?
No, 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 West Medlock Drive Unit: 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
