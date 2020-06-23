All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3208 W. Sahuaro Dr

3208 West Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3208 West Sahuaro Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath with Pool - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great central location close to 17 freeway, shopping, dining and schools. Big family room plus a living room and both have pool access. Easy care flooring throughout. Large master with separate exit to back yard. Private pool, covered patio storage area and grass area. (Pool service included.)

$100 Placement Fee
2.3% City Tax
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
$25 Service Charge per Maintenance Call
$35 Application Fee

(RLNE4603871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr have any available units?
3208 W. Sahuaro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr have?
Some of 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3208 W. Sahuaro Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr offer parking?
No, 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr has a pool.
Does 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr have accessible units?
No, 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 W. Sahuaro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
