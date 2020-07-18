Rent Calculator
3207 W. Languid Lane
3207 West Languid Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3207 West Languid Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATHROOMS WITH LOFT AND OFFICE SET UP IN ONE BEDROOM. COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL - 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage, Community Swimming Pool.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5911226)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3207 W. Languid Lane have any available units?
3207 W. Languid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3207 W. Languid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3207 W. Languid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 W. Languid Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 W. Languid Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3207 W. Languid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3207 W. Languid Lane offers parking.
Does 3207 W. Languid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 W. Languid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 W. Languid Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3207 W. Languid Lane has a pool.
Does 3207 W. Languid Lane have accessible units?
No, 3207 W. Languid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 W. Languid Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 W. Languid Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 W. Languid Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 W. Languid Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
