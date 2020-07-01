All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
320 W EARLL Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

320 W EARLL Drive

320 West Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 West Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
BEAUTIFUL! Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath in walking distance from St. Joseph hospital and more. Stained concrete flooring, large living room, upgraded kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances with gas range. Ceiling fans, track lighting, mirrored closet doors, stand in shower with beautiful surround and enclosed front porch that faces quaint courtyard. Stack-able washer and dryer inside, lots of linen space & covered parking. *Water included in rent* Tenant pays rental tax, electric & gas. Tenant to verify all facts & schools. NOT AVAILABLE for tour until after 12/2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 W EARLL Drive have any available units?
320 W EARLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 W EARLL Drive have?
Some of 320 W EARLL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 W EARLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 W EARLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 W EARLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 W EARLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 320 W EARLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 W EARLL Drive offers parking.
Does 320 W EARLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 W EARLL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 W EARLL Drive have a pool?
No, 320 W EARLL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 320 W EARLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 W EARLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 W EARLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 W EARLL Drive has units with dishwashers.

