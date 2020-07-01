320 W EARLL Drive

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL! Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath in walking distance from St. Joseph hospital and more. Stained concrete flooring, large living room, upgraded kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances with gas range. Ceiling fans, track lighting, mirrored closet doors, stand in shower with beautiful surround and enclosed front porch that faces quaint courtyard. Stack-able washer and dryer inside, lots of linen space & covered parking. *Water included in rent* Tenant pays rental tax, electric & gas. Tenant to verify all facts & schools. NOT AVAILABLE for tour until after 12/2.