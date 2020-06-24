320 E. Willetta - #3

Amenities
Large, downstairs 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit w/ private patio.
This unit is a must see!
Spacious living room open to kitchen with gas stove
Tile flooring throughout except hardwood flooring in bedrooms
Private patio of living room and master bedroom
Two hall closets for additional storage
Two full size bathrooms
Gated community
Pool
Coin operated washer/dryer on site
One assigned carport parking
Incredibly charming, private building. Urban charm, but country quiet! Security Call-Box, Gated, and great neighbors make this a great place to call home.