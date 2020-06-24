All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
320 E. Willetta - #3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

320 E. Willetta - #3

320 East Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
East Evergreen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Large, downstairs 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit w/ private patio.

This unit is a must see!

Spacious living room open to kitchen with gas stove
Tile flooring throughout except hardwood flooring in bedrooms
Private patio of living room and master bedroom
Two hall closets for additional storage
Two full size bathrooms
Gated community
Pool
Coin operated washer/dryer on site
One assigned carport parking
Incredibly charming, private building. Urban charm, but country quiet! Security Call-Box, Gated, and great neighbors make this a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 E. Willetta - #3 have any available units?
320 E. Willetta - #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 E. Willetta - #3 have?
Some of 320 E. Willetta - #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 E. Willetta - #3 currently offering any rent specials?
320 E. Willetta - #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 E. Willetta - #3 pet-friendly?
No, 320 E. Willetta - #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 320 E. Willetta - #3 offer parking?
Yes, 320 E. Willetta - #3 offers parking.
Does 320 E. Willetta - #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 E. Willetta - #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 E. Willetta - #3 have a pool?
Yes, 320 E. Willetta - #3 has a pool.
Does 320 E. Willetta - #3 have accessible units?
No, 320 E. Willetta - #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 E. Willetta - #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 E. Willetta - #3 has units with dishwashers.
