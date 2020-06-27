3150 W WILLOW Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Clean, bright and light home close to I-17, shopping, schools. Living & Family rooms, pass through window in kitchen perfect for entertaining. Large covered patio in oversized back yard. Tile and wood laminate flooring (no carpet!).