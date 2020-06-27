All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

3150 W WILLOW Avenue

3150 West Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3150 West Willow Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Surrey Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Clean, bright and light home close to I-17, shopping, schools. Living & Family rooms, pass through window in kitchen perfect for entertaining. Large covered patio in oversized back yard. Tile and wood laminate flooring (no carpet!).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 W WILLOW Avenue have any available units?
3150 W WILLOW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3150 W WILLOW Avenue have?
Some of 3150 W WILLOW Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3150 W WILLOW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3150 W WILLOW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 W WILLOW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3150 W WILLOW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3150 W WILLOW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3150 W WILLOW Avenue offers parking.
Does 3150 W WILLOW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3150 W WILLOW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 W WILLOW Avenue have a pool?
No, 3150 W WILLOW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3150 W WILLOW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3150 W WILLOW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 W WILLOW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3150 W WILLOW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
