3150 North 77th Lane
Last updated August 20 2019 at 1:36 AM
3150 North 77th Lane
3150 North 77th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3150 North 77th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Laurelwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3150 North 77th Lane have any available units?
3150 North 77th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3150 North 77th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3150 North 77th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 North 77th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3150 North 77th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3150 North 77th Lane offer parking?
No, 3150 North 77th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3150 North 77th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3150 North 77th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 North 77th Lane have a pool?
No, 3150 North 77th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3150 North 77th Lane have accessible units?
No, 3150 North 77th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 North 77th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3150 North 77th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3150 North 77th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3150 North 77th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
