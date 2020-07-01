3146 W POTTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Large 4 Bedroom Home Built by Estes in 1987. Nice Mature Neighborhood. Largest Lot in the Entire Subdivision. Nice Tile Throughout. This home has a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, tile in all the right areas, kitchen opens to family room, island w/breakfast bar, two toned paint throughout. Ceiling Fans in Almost Every Room. Giant Great Room with a Large Picture Window Overlooking The Pool-Sized Backyard. Note the Detached Structure In Back that Was Used For an Office/Workshop/Secure Storage. This Home Has So Many Possibilities. Recently painted inside and out. Clean and ready for family enjoyment.