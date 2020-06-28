All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 31428 N 53rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
31428 N 53rd St
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

31428 N 53rd St

31428 North 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31428 North 53rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Gated Community of Desert Winds in Cave Creek. Large 8559 square foot private lot in highly desirable Community. Enjoy a Carefree lifestyle with this Resort Style Back yard with pool, spa, built in BBQ, outdoor fireplace, plenty of room for entertaining. Updated home with new travertine flooring that is polished and sealed, new paint, and updated finishes. Upstairs features a Large Master bedroom with giant walk in closet, big open loft and three guest bedrooms each with their own private bathroom. There is also a full bedroom and Ã?Â¾ bathroom down stairs. This is a great primary residence or a perfect lock and leave home. Close to golf courses, shopping, dining, dancing, hiking, and more. Beautifully remodeled. Cave Creek School District with A+ Rated Schools. Refundable deposits: Security $2900, cleaning $300, Pet $300. Non Refundable: Admin Fee $250, application fee $40 per person over 18 or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31428 N 53rd St have any available units?
31428 N 53rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 31428 N 53rd St have?
Some of 31428 N 53rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31428 N 53rd St currently offering any rent specials?
31428 N 53rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31428 N 53rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 31428 N 53rd St is pet friendly.
Does 31428 N 53rd St offer parking?
No, 31428 N 53rd St does not offer parking.
Does 31428 N 53rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31428 N 53rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31428 N 53rd St have a pool?
Yes, 31428 N 53rd St has a pool.
Does 31428 N 53rd St have accessible units?
No, 31428 N 53rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 31428 N 53rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31428 N 53rd St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College