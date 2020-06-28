31428 N 53rd St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Gated Community of Desert Winds in Cave Creek. Large 8559 square foot private lot in highly desirable Community. Enjoy a Carefree lifestyle with this Resort Style Back yard with pool, spa, built in BBQ, outdoor fireplace, plenty of room for entertaining. Updated home with new travertine flooring that is polished and sealed, new paint, and updated finishes. Upstairs features a Large Master bedroom with giant walk in closet, big open loft and three guest bedrooms each with their own private bathroom. There is also a full bedroom and Ã?Â¾ bathroom down stairs. This is a great primary residence or a perfect lock and leave home. Close to golf courses, shopping, dining, dancing, hiking, and more. Beautifully remodeled. Cave Creek School District with A+ Rated Schools. Refundable deposits: Security $2900, cleaning $300, Pet $300. Non Refundable: Admin Fee $250, application fee $40 per person over 18 or older.