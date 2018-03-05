Rent Calculator
3142 W WILLIAMS Drive
3142 W WILLIAMS Drive
3142 West Williams Drive
Apartments with Pool
Location
3142 West Williams Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great North Phoenix home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile throughout, two car garage. Private back yard with no neighbors behind you!! Come see today !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive have any available units?
3142 W WILLIAMS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive have?
Some of 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3142 W WILLIAMS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive offers parking.
Does 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive have a pool?
No, 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive have accessible units?
No, 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3142 W WILLIAMS Drive has units with dishwashers.
