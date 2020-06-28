CURRENT UNITS AVAILABLE: Unit #9 Clean 1 bedroom 1 bath units. Units 1-6 (Bottom Floor) and units 7 - 12 (Upstairs) have small fenced back patio areas. All units freshly painted and cleaned ready for move in. Coin operated laundry on site. Quiet complex with easy access to bus stop and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3141 E CYPRESS Street have any available units?
3141 E CYPRESS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3141 E CYPRESS Street have?
Some of 3141 E CYPRESS Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 E CYPRESS Street currently offering any rent specials?
3141 E CYPRESS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.