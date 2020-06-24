All apartments in Phoenix
3138 East Harwell Road

3138 East Harwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

3138 East Harwell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Amazing 5 bedroom 3.5 bath single story home located in a lovely gated community, . Beautiful front entrance and foyer lead to the formal dining room with wet bar and gourmet kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry, and opens to the family room with fireplace for easy entertaining. Resort style backyard. A large covered patio leads to a pool and spa that are both heated if desired. A putting green is on one side of the pool and a nice sitting area is on the other. Views of South Mountain Preserve can be seen from the front yard and are within just steps of this amazing home. Three car garage.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply
OR
Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 East Harwell Road have any available units?
3138 East Harwell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3138 East Harwell Road have?
Some of 3138 East Harwell Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 East Harwell Road currently offering any rent specials?
3138 East Harwell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 East Harwell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3138 East Harwell Road is pet friendly.
Does 3138 East Harwell Road offer parking?
Yes, 3138 East Harwell Road offers parking.
Does 3138 East Harwell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 East Harwell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 East Harwell Road have a pool?
Yes, 3138 East Harwell Road has a pool.
Does 3138 East Harwell Road have accessible units?
No, 3138 East Harwell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 East Harwell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3138 East Harwell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
