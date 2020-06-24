3138 East Harwell Road

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Amazing 5 bedroom 3.5 bath single story home located in a lovely gated community, . Beautiful front entrance and foyer lead to the formal dining room with wet bar and gourmet kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry, and opens to the family room with fireplace for easy entertaining. Resort style backyard. A large covered patio leads to a pool and spa that are both heated if desired. A putting green is on one side of the pool and a nice sitting area is on the other. Views of South Mountain Preserve can be seen from the front yard and are within just steps of this amazing home. Three car garage.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



