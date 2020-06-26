Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3136 W POLLACK Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3136 W POLLACK Street
3136 West Pollack Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3136 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Laveen Village
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Delightful 3BD - 2BA home w/ tile in all the right places. Vaulted ceilings in living area.*** $200 of security deposit is non refundable administration fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3136 W POLLACK Street have any available units?
3136 W POLLACK Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3136 W POLLACK Street have?
Some of 3136 W POLLACK Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 3136 W POLLACK Street currently offering any rent specials?
3136 W POLLACK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 W POLLACK Street pet-friendly?
No, 3136 W POLLACK Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3136 W POLLACK Street offer parking?
No, 3136 W POLLACK Street does not offer parking.
Does 3136 W POLLACK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 W POLLACK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 W POLLACK Street have a pool?
No, 3136 W POLLACK Street does not have a pool.
Does 3136 W POLLACK Street have accessible units?
No, 3136 W POLLACK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 W POLLACK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3136 W POLLACK Street has units with dishwashers.
