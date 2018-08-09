All apartments in Phoenix
3135 N 26TH Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

3135 N 26TH Street

3135 North 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3135 North 26th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath. Close to Biltmore and the freeways. Comes with an updated kitchen, RV gate, tile throughout and refrigerator. Pets OK. Unfurnished and Washer/Dryer hookup only. No sign on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 N 26TH Street have any available units?
3135 N 26TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 N 26TH Street have?
Some of 3135 N 26TH Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 N 26TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3135 N 26TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 N 26TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 N 26TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 3135 N 26TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3135 N 26TH Street offers parking.
Does 3135 N 26TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 N 26TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 N 26TH Street have a pool?
No, 3135 N 26TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3135 N 26TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3135 N 26TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 N 26TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 N 26TH Street has units with dishwashers.
