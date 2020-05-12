Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3132 W HARMONT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3132 W HARMONT Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM
1 of 39
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3132 W HARMONT Drive
3132 West Harmont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3132 West Harmont Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A very nice and cozy townhouse in the Central Phoenix area. 2 bed/2 bath. kitchen granite counter tops, ceiling fans, private patio and much much more. Come check it out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3132 W HARMONT Drive have any available units?
3132 W HARMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3132 W HARMONT Drive have?
Some of 3132 W HARMONT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3132 W HARMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3132 W HARMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 W HARMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3132 W HARMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3132 W HARMONT Drive offer parking?
No, 3132 W HARMONT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3132 W HARMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 W HARMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 W HARMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 3132 W HARMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3132 W HARMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 3132 W HARMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 W HARMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 W HARMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College