Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3131 E DARROW Street
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3131 E DARROW Street
3131 E Darrow St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3131 E Darrow St, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Gated community with two pools, sand volleyball court, playgrounds, BBQ's and mountain views. Close to hiking, biking and walking trails. Convenient to ASU, downtown, restaurants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3131 E DARROW Street have any available units?
3131 E DARROW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3131 E DARROW Street have?
Some of 3131 E DARROW Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3131 E DARROW Street currently offering any rent specials?
3131 E DARROW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 E DARROW Street pet-friendly?
No, 3131 E DARROW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3131 E DARROW Street offer parking?
Yes, 3131 E DARROW Street offers parking.
Does 3131 E DARROW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 E DARROW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 E DARROW Street have a pool?
Yes, 3131 E DARROW Street has a pool.
Does 3131 E DARROW Street have accessible units?
No, 3131 E DARROW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 E DARROW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3131 E DARROW Street has units with dishwashers.
