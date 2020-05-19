313 W Sequoia Dr

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home. This home is a must-see with updated kitchen and bathrooms and neutral colors throughout. The kitchen opens up to the living room and has stainless steel appliances.
Resident responsible for all utilities
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
2.3% city rental tax
1.6% monthly admin fee
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5622320)