Phoenix, AZ
313 W Sequoia Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

313 W Sequoia Dr

313 West Sequoia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

313 West Sequoia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home. This home is a must-see with updated kitchen and bathrooms and neutral colors throughout. The kitchen opens up to the living room and has stainless steel appliances.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
2.3% city rental tax
1.6% monthly admin fee
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5622320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 W Sequoia Dr have any available units?
313 W Sequoia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 W Sequoia Dr have?
Some of 313 W Sequoia Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 W Sequoia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
313 W Sequoia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 W Sequoia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 313 W Sequoia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 313 W Sequoia Dr offer parking?
No, 313 W Sequoia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 313 W Sequoia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 W Sequoia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 W Sequoia Dr have a pool?
No, 313 W Sequoia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 313 W Sequoia Dr have accessible units?
No, 313 W Sequoia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 313 W Sequoia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 W Sequoia Dr has units with dishwashers.

