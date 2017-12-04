All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3129 W Dunbar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3129 W Dunbar Dr
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

3129 W Dunbar Dr

3129 West Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3129 West Dunbar Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Laveen Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool table
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool table
media room
Gorgeous Large 4 Bedroom with Loft & Media Room in South Phoenix !! - Gorgeous and Large 4 bedroom home located conveniently close to everything ..and is ready to move in, Very clean, well maintained,4 large size bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bedroom suite on the ground floor. Full bathroom including double sink, both a standing shower and a bathtub and a large walk-in closet in master. Ground floor also features an open kitchen with an island, new cabinets and appliances. Spacious living room with plenty of room for the whole family plus friends. Huge Loft with Media room and pool table on second floor. Large laundry/storage with room for an extra refrigerator. Covered back patio and large backyard in good community just a 15 minute drive from Phoenix Downtown ad 10 minute drive to new 202 West (South Mountain) Freeway. MUST SEE!!

(RLNE5485700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 W Dunbar Dr have any available units?
3129 W Dunbar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 W Dunbar Dr have?
Some of 3129 W Dunbar Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 W Dunbar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3129 W Dunbar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 W Dunbar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 W Dunbar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3129 W Dunbar Dr offer parking?
No, 3129 W Dunbar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3129 W Dunbar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 W Dunbar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 W Dunbar Dr have a pool?
No, 3129 W Dunbar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3129 W Dunbar Dr have accessible units?
No, 3129 W Dunbar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 W Dunbar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 W Dunbar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College