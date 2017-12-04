3129 W Dunbar Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool table media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool table media room

Gorgeous Large 4 Bedroom with Loft & Media Room in South Phoenix !! - Gorgeous and Large 4 bedroom home located conveniently close to everything ..and is ready to move in, Very clean, well maintained,4 large size bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bedroom suite on the ground floor. Full bathroom including double sink, both a standing shower and a bathtub and a large walk-in closet in master. Ground floor also features an open kitchen with an island, new cabinets and appliances. Spacious living room with plenty of room for the whole family plus friends. Huge Loft with Media room and pool table on second floor. Large laundry/storage with room for an extra refrigerator. Covered back patio and large backyard in good community just a 15 minute drive from Phoenix Downtown ad 10 minute drive to new 202 West (South Mountain) Freeway. MUST SEE!!



(RLNE5485700)