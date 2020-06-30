All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:52 PM

3129 East Turney Avenue

3129 East Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3129 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home centrally located in Arcadia, just minutes away from the Biltmore district, close to great food and entertainment. This well-insulated home was completely remodeled in 2017, with an open floorplan that leads to the amazing eat-in kitchen with island/breakfast bar, built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, a unique backsplash, and elegant light fixtures, and breakfast room. Gorgeous and oversized master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and matching color scheme in bathrooms with custom color palate. Enjoy the newly installed top of the line Arctic Spa All Weather Pool which is superbly energy efficient and serves as a wave pool built for swimming or just for relaxing with Jacuzzi. Laundry room with storage and washer and dryer included. Big backyard has a covered patio with ceiling fans and lovely green grass. 2-car garage!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 East Turney Avenue have any available units?
3129 East Turney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 East Turney Avenue have?
Some of 3129 East Turney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 East Turney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3129 East Turney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 East Turney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3129 East Turney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3129 East Turney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3129 East Turney Avenue offers parking.
Does 3129 East Turney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3129 East Turney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 East Turney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3129 East Turney Avenue has a pool.
Does 3129 East Turney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3129 East Turney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 East Turney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 East Turney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

