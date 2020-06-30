3129 East Turney Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home centrally located in Arcadia, just minutes away from the Biltmore district, close to great food and entertainment. This well-insulated home was completely remodeled in 2017, with an open floorplan that leads to the amazing eat-in kitchen with island/breakfast bar, built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, a unique backsplash, and elegant light fixtures, and breakfast room. Gorgeous and oversized master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and matching color scheme in bathrooms with custom color palate. Enjoy the newly installed top of the line Arctic Spa All Weather Pool which is superbly energy efficient and serves as a wave pool built for swimming or just for relaxing with Jacuzzi. Laundry room with storage and washer and dryer included. Big backyard has a covered patio with ceiling fans and lovely green grass. 2-car garage!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



