Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3125 W MANZANITA Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

3125 W MANZANITA Drive

3125 W Manzanita Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3125 W Manzanita Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with plenty of storage and private back courtyard. Close to community pool.Property is also listed for sale MLS 5944056

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have any available units?
3125 W MANZANITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have?
Some of 3125 W MANZANITA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 W MANZANITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3125 W MANZANITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 W MANZANITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3125 W MANZANITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive offer parking?
No, 3125 W MANZANITA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 W MANZANITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3125 W MANZANITA Drive has a pool.
Does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3125 W MANZANITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 W MANZANITA Drive has units with dishwashers.

