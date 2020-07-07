Rent Calculator
3125 W MANZANITA Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM
3125 W MANZANITA Drive
3125 W Manzanita Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
3125 W Manzanita Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with plenty of storage and private back courtyard. Close to community pool.Property is also listed for sale MLS 5944056
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have any available units?
3125 W MANZANITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have?
Some of 3125 W MANZANITA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3125 W MANZANITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3125 W MANZANITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 W MANZANITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3125 W MANZANITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive offer parking?
No, 3125 W MANZANITA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 W MANZANITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3125 W MANZANITA Drive has a pool.
Does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3125 W MANZANITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 W MANZANITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 W MANZANITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
