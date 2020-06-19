All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3124 W Ross Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3124 W Ross Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3124 W Ross Avenue

3124 West Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3124 West Ross Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,344 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4558769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 W Ross Avenue have any available units?
3124 W Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3124 W Ross Avenue have?
Some of 3124 W Ross Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 W Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3124 W Ross Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 W Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3124 W Ross Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3124 W Ross Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3124 W Ross Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3124 W Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3124 W Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 W Ross Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3124 W Ross Avenue has a pool.
Does 3124 W Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3124 W Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 W Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3124 W Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College