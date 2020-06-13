Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
/
3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive
3124 West Las Palmaritas Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3124 West Las Palmaritas Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nice home with large screened patio and a 2 car garage. No dangerous breeds list dogs, no cats.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have any available units?
3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have?
Some of 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive does offer parking.
Does 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have a pool?
No, 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have accessible units?
No, 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3124 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive has units with dishwashers.
