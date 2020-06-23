All apartments in Phoenix
3120 N 67th Ln
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

3120 N 67th Ln

3120 N 67th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3120 N 67th Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Raintree Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fdee30309d ---- Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1 bath single level condo features tile floors throughout, dual pane Arcadian door, double closets in the master bedroom, extra storage in the laundry room and a fenced backyard! Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: City of Phoenix Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet. Parking: The unit comes with 2 assigned parking spots. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis. Move-In Costs ? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $813.29 ? Security Deposit: $795.00 ? Cleaning Fee: $150.00 ? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet ? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,758.29 For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right. We look forward to meeting with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 N 67th Ln have any available units?
3120 N 67th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 N 67th Ln have?
Some of 3120 N 67th Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 N 67th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3120 N 67th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 N 67th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 N 67th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3120 N 67th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3120 N 67th Ln does offer parking.
Does 3120 N 67th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 N 67th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 N 67th Ln have a pool?
No, 3120 N 67th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3120 N 67th Ln have accessible units?
No, 3120 N 67th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 N 67th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 N 67th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
