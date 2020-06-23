3120 N 67th Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking extra storage range oven

Unit Amenities extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fdee30309d ---- Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1 bath single level condo features tile floors throughout, dual pane Arcadian door, double closets in the master bedroom, extra storage in the laundry room and a fenced backyard! Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: City of Phoenix Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet. Parking: The unit comes with 2 assigned parking spots. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis. Move-In Costs ? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $813.29 ? Security Deposit: $795.00 ? Cleaning Fee: $150.00 ? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet ? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,758.29 For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right. We look forward to meeting with you.