Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11
3120 E Paradise Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3120 E Paradise Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
2 BEDROOM 1.50 BATHROOMS FOR RENT. W/D INCLUDED. NICE LITTLE PATIO ARE IN BACK. INCLUDES COMMUNITY POOL. NORTH PHOENIX LOCATION. CLOSE TO ALL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 have any available units?
3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 currently offering any rent specials?
3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 pet-friendly?
No, 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 offer parking?
No, 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 does not offer parking.
Does 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 have a pool?
Yes, 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 has a pool.
Does 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 have accessible units?
No, 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 E Paradise Ln Unit 11 does not have units with air conditioning.
