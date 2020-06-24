All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3119 N 38TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3119 N 38TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3119 N 38TH Street

3119 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3119 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location, walking distance to great restaurants. washer and dryer included. Easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 N 38TH Street have any available units?
3119 N 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3119 N 38TH Street have?
Some of 3119 N 38TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 N 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3119 N 38TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 N 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3119 N 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3119 N 38TH Street offer parking?
No, 3119 N 38TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 3119 N 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3119 N 38TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 N 38TH Street have a pool?
No, 3119 N 38TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3119 N 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3119 N 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 N 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 N 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College