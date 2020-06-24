Rent Calculator
3119 N 38TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3119 N 38TH Street
3119 North 38th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3119 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location, walking distance to great restaurants. washer and dryer included. Easy to show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3119 N 38TH Street have any available units?
3119 N 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3119 N 38TH Street have?
Some of 3119 N 38TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3119 N 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3119 N 38TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 N 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3119 N 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3119 N 38TH Street offer parking?
No, 3119 N 38TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 3119 N 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3119 N 38TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 N 38TH Street have a pool?
No, 3119 N 38TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3119 N 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3119 N 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 N 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 N 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
