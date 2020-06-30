Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3118 West Palo Verde Drive
3118 West Palo Verde Drive
3118 West Palo Verde Drive
3118 West Palo Verde Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming home with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths in Phoenix is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Does 3118 West Palo Verde Drive have any available units?
3118 West Palo Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3118 West Palo Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3118 West Palo Verde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 West Palo Verde Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 West Palo Verde Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3118 West Palo Verde Drive offer parking?
No, 3118 West Palo Verde Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3118 West Palo Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 West Palo Verde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 West Palo Verde Drive have a pool?
No, 3118 West Palo Verde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3118 West Palo Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 3118 West Palo Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 West Palo Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 West Palo Verde Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3118 West Palo Verde Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3118 West Palo Verde Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
