3116 W ROBIN Lane
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:15 AM
1 of 3
3116 W ROBIN Lane
3116 West Robin Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3116 West Robin Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Granite counters - custom tile t/o - 2cg - rv gate - quiet inside corner lot - deco paint - all appliances included - nice carpet - big yard - one small pet only, under 35lbs - no cats
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3116 W ROBIN Lane have any available units?
3116 W ROBIN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3116 W ROBIN Lane have?
Some of 3116 W ROBIN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3116 W ROBIN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3116 W ROBIN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 W ROBIN Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 W ROBIN Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3116 W ROBIN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3116 W ROBIN Lane offers parking.
Does 3116 W ROBIN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 W ROBIN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 W ROBIN Lane have a pool?
No, 3116 W ROBIN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3116 W ROBIN Lane have accessible units?
No, 3116 W ROBIN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 W ROBIN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 W ROBIN Lane has units with dishwashers.
