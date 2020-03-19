All apartments in Phoenix
3116 W ROBIN Lane

3116 West Robin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3116 West Robin Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Granite counters - custom tile t/o - 2cg - rv gate - quiet inside corner lot - deco paint - all appliances included - nice carpet - big yard - one small pet only, under 35lbs - no cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 W ROBIN Lane have any available units?
3116 W ROBIN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 W ROBIN Lane have?
Some of 3116 W ROBIN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 W ROBIN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3116 W ROBIN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 W ROBIN Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 W ROBIN Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3116 W ROBIN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3116 W ROBIN Lane offers parking.
Does 3116 W ROBIN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 W ROBIN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 W ROBIN Lane have a pool?
No, 3116 W ROBIN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3116 W ROBIN Lane have accessible units?
No, 3116 W ROBIN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 W ROBIN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 W ROBIN Lane has units with dishwashers.

