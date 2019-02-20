Rent Calculator
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 5
3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2
3112 East Chipman Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3112 East Chipman Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Wier Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath efficiency Very Clean and comfortable. Easy I-10 access - Pet friendly (on approval). Includes Water/Sewer and Trash.
Apply at
www.RentAzHome.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 have any available units?
3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 have?
Some of 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 E Chipman Rd Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
