Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3107 E WAHALLA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3107 E WAHALLA Lane
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:19 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3107 E WAHALLA Lane
3107 East Wahalla Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3107 East Wahalla Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room, formal dining, eat in kitchen, 2 car garage...very clean, carpets just cleaned, painted, landscape cut, ready to go...no washer, dryer, refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3107 E WAHALLA Lane have any available units?
3107 E WAHALLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3107 E WAHALLA Lane have?
Some of 3107 E WAHALLA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3107 E WAHALLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3107 E WAHALLA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 E WAHALLA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3107 E WAHALLA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3107 E WAHALLA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3107 E WAHALLA Lane offers parking.
Does 3107 E WAHALLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 E WAHALLA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 E WAHALLA Lane have a pool?
No, 3107 E WAHALLA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3107 E WAHALLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3107 E WAHALLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 E WAHALLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 E WAHALLA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College