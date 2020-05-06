All apartments in Phoenix
3106 West Manzanita Drive

3106 West Manzanita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3106 West Manzanita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 4/2.5 condo with like new carpet, custom tile floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, split master, private patio, carport parking, storage, water/sewer/trash included, community pool, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person!*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 West Manzanita Drive have any available units?
3106 West Manzanita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 West Manzanita Drive have?
Some of 3106 West Manzanita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 West Manzanita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3106 West Manzanita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 West Manzanita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3106 West Manzanita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3106 West Manzanita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3106 West Manzanita Drive offers parking.
Does 3106 West Manzanita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 West Manzanita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 West Manzanita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3106 West Manzanita Drive has a pool.
Does 3106 West Manzanita Drive have accessible units?
No, 3106 West Manzanita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 West Manzanita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 West Manzanita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
