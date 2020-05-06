3106 West Manzanita Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 4/2.5 condo with like new carpet, custom tile floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, split master, private patio, carport parking, storage, water/sewer/trash included, community pool, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person!*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.