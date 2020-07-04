All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:17 AM

31007 N 43RD Place

31007 North 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

31007 North 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in the highly desirable Tatum Ranch area with freshly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Home features grand entry area, wide open floor plan and big vaulted ceilings making the home feel huge. There is designer tile in all the right places, with wood flooring in the master bedroom, a fireplace and tons of upgrades throughout. Luxurious kitchen complete with granite counters, rustic style cabinets and center island open to the great room. Front and backyards have been professionally landscaped. Very private back yard has sparkling pool w removable kids fence, covered patio, and side patio. Home is a must see! Available for a 5-6 month rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31007 N 43RD Place have any available units?
31007 N 43RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 31007 N 43RD Place have?
Some of 31007 N 43RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31007 N 43RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
31007 N 43RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31007 N 43RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 31007 N 43RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 31007 N 43RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 31007 N 43RD Place offers parking.
Does 31007 N 43RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31007 N 43RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31007 N 43RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 31007 N 43RD Place has a pool.
Does 31007 N 43RD Place have accessible units?
No, 31007 N 43RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 31007 N 43RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31007 N 43RD Place has units with dishwashers.

