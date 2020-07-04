31007 N 43RD Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in the highly desirable Tatum Ranch area with freshly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Home features grand entry area, wide open floor plan and big vaulted ceilings making the home feel huge. There is designer tile in all the right places, with wood flooring in the master bedroom, a fireplace and tons of upgrades throughout. Luxurious kitchen complete with granite counters, rustic style cabinets and center island open to the great room. Front and backyards have been professionally landscaped. Very private back yard has sparkling pool w removable kids fence, covered patio, and side patio. Home is a must see! Available for a 5-6 month rental.