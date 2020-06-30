Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 31001 N 44TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
31001 N 44TH Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
31001 N 44TH Street
31001 North 44th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
31001 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERRRY sharp, quiet corner lot, new interior surfaces, lite, brite and oh so cozy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 31001 N 44TH Street have any available units?
31001 N 44TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 31001 N 44TH Street have?
Some of 31001 N 44TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 31001 N 44TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
31001 N 44TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31001 N 44TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 31001 N 44TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 31001 N 44TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 31001 N 44TH Street offers parking.
Does 31001 N 44TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31001 N 44TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31001 N 44TH Street have a pool?
No, 31001 N 44TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 31001 N 44TH Street have accessible units?
No, 31001 N 44TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31001 N 44TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31001 N 44TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College