31001 N 44TH Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

31001 N 44TH Street

31001 North 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

31001 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
VERRRY sharp, quiet corner lot, new interior surfaces, lite, brite and oh so cozy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31001 N 44TH Street have any available units?
31001 N 44TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 31001 N 44TH Street have?
Some of 31001 N 44TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31001 N 44TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
31001 N 44TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31001 N 44TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 31001 N 44TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 31001 N 44TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 31001 N 44TH Street offers parking.
Does 31001 N 44TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31001 N 44TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31001 N 44TH Street have a pool?
No, 31001 N 44TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 31001 N 44TH Street have accessible units?
No, 31001 N 44TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31001 N 44TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31001 N 44TH Street has units with dishwashers.

