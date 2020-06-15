All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:14 AM

310 S 4TH Street

310 South 4th Street · (480) 778-1555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 South 4th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1505 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1463 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
Fully furnished upper floor urban high-rise property... Phenonminal city views on desired NW corner! Low maintenance lock-n-leave lifestyle located by light rail in the heart of DT-PHX with all the popular amenities from 24-hour desk to a beautiful rooftop terrace clubhouse with fire pit. Split master floor plan over 1450/SF w/2.5 baths, floor-to-ceiling aluminum frame windows and balcony on two sides. Other features include wood floors, granite counter-tops throughout and equipped with everything from kitchenware to linens... just bring your suitcase / toothbrush. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE PER HOA... Internet, water, trash, garage parking, storage included!... ALL utilities included $2700/mo ONLY $1.80 A SQ.FT. COMPARE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 S 4TH Street have any available units?
310 S 4TH Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 S 4TH Street have?
Some of 310 S 4TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 S 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 S 4TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 S 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 S 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 310 S 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 310 S 4TH Street does offer parking.
Does 310 S 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 S 4TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 S 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 310 S 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 S 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 310 S 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 S 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 S 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
