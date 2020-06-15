310 S 4TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit parking garage internet access

Fully furnished upper floor urban high-rise property... Phenonminal city views on desired NW corner! Low maintenance lock-n-leave lifestyle located by light rail in the heart of DT-PHX with all the popular amenities from 24-hour desk to a beautiful rooftop terrace clubhouse with fire pit. Split master floor plan over 1450/SF w/2.5 baths, floor-to-ceiling aluminum frame windows and balcony on two sides. Other features include wood floors, granite counter-tops throughout and equipped with everything from kitchenware to linens... just bring your suitcase / toothbrush. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE PER HOA... Internet, water, trash, garage parking, storage included!... ALL utilities included $2700/mo ONLY $1.80 A SQ.FT. COMPARE.