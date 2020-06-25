All apartments in Phoenix
3066 N 32ND Street
3066 N 32ND Street

3066 North 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3066 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Spanish style condo in Arcadia Lite, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom renovated with classic touches. Private patio and exit to covered parking. Great location with easy access to 202, 51, Sky Harbor and local restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3066 N 32ND Street have any available units?
3066 N 32ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3066 N 32ND Street have?
Some of 3066 N 32ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3066 N 32ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
3066 N 32ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3066 N 32ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 3066 N 32ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3066 N 32ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 3066 N 32ND Street offers parking.
Does 3066 N 32ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3066 N 32ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3066 N 32ND Street have a pool?
No, 3066 N 32ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 3066 N 32ND Street have accessible units?
No, 3066 N 32ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3066 N 32ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3066 N 32ND Street has units with dishwashers.
