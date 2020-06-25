3066 N 32ND Street

Charming Spanish style condo in Arcadia Lite, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom renovated with classic touches. Private patio and exit to covered parking. Great location with easy access to 202, 51, Sky Harbor and local restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
