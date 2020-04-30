3058 N 33RD Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

TWO WEEKS FREE RENT!! Do not miss this chance to live in this amazing newer, highly updated Arcadia Beauty!! This property comes with all appliances including washer, dryer, and fridge. All tile downstairs.4 bedrooms plus a loft and 2.5 baths. The backyard has beautiful pavers and turf for a clean and fun place for a BBQ. Easy lock and leave home for the person on the go.Gated community with a community pool!Easy access to the 51 freeway,Old Town Scottsdale,Downtown PHX,Sky Harbor, and the Biltmore!