All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3053 N 24th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3053 N 24th Lane
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

3053 N 24th Lane

3053 North 24th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3053 North 24th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Central Phoenix Town home In Gated Community! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 3 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids, Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!

3x2
Rent $1245 (plus 3% monthly rental tax $34.50)
12.50 Insurance
Security Deposit $1,150.00

For more details feel free to call (480) 485-3333 or via email at michael@ridgewayinv.com

(RLNE5144281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 N 24th Lane have any available units?
3053 N 24th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 N 24th Lane have?
Some of 3053 N 24th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 N 24th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3053 N 24th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 N 24th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3053 N 24th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3053 N 24th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3053 N 24th Lane offers parking.
Does 3053 N 24th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3053 N 24th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 N 24th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3053 N 24th Lane has a pool.
Does 3053 N 24th Lane have accessible units?
No, 3053 N 24th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 N 24th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3053 N 24th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College