Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3049 W Grenadine Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3049 W Grenadine Rd
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3049 W Grenadine Rd
3049 West Grenadine Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3049 West Grenadine Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice, Spacious Home In Leveen - Great home that is ready to move in. Located directly across from a beautiful park. Quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan, large bedrooms. Two car garage.
(RLNE5730412)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd have any available units?
3049 W Grenadine Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3049 W Grenadine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3049 W Grenadine Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 W Grenadine Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3049 W Grenadine Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3049 W Grenadine Rd offers parking.
Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3049 W Grenadine Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd have a pool?
No, 3049 W Grenadine Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd have accessible units?
No, 3049 W Grenadine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3049 W Grenadine Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3049 W Grenadine Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College