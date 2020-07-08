All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

3049 W Grenadine Rd

3049 West Grenadine Road · No Longer Available
Location

3049 West Grenadine Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice, Spacious Home In Leveen - Great home that is ready to move in. Located directly across from a beautiful park. Quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan, large bedrooms. Two car garage.

(RLNE5730412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd have any available units?
3049 W Grenadine Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3049 W Grenadine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3049 W Grenadine Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 W Grenadine Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3049 W Grenadine Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3049 W Grenadine Rd offers parking.
Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3049 W Grenadine Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd have a pool?
No, 3049 W Grenadine Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd have accessible units?
No, 3049 W Grenadine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3049 W Grenadine Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3049 W Grenadine Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3049 W Grenadine Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

