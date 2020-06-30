All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3049 N 24th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3049 N 24th Drive
Last updated November 29 2019 at 10:27 AM

3049 N 24th Drive

3049 North 24th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3049 North 24th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Great 3 bed 2 bath Town Home! Updated! - 3/2 Town-homes in Central Phoenix!!

Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 3 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids, Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!

3x2
Rent $1225.00
12.50 Insurance
Security Deposit $1,150.00

For more details feel free to call (480)485-3333 or via email at michael@ridgewayaz.com

(RLNE5307649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 N 24th Drive have any available units?
3049 N 24th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3049 N 24th Drive have?
Some of 3049 N 24th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3049 N 24th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3049 N 24th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 N 24th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3049 N 24th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3049 N 24th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3049 N 24th Drive offers parking.
Does 3049 N 24th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3049 N 24th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 N 24th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3049 N 24th Drive has a pool.
Does 3049 N 24th Drive have accessible units?
No, 3049 N 24th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 N 24th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3049 N 24th Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College