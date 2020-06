Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Terrific property located in a great area near the 101 and 51 freeways (but not TOO close). 3 bedrooms and a den with 2 bathrooms and a large kitchen with dining area. The split floor plan offers a master on one side and 2 bedrooms and a den on the other. Plenty of space and location is central and convenient to schools, shopping and dining!