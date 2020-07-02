All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3042 N 24th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3042 N 24th Lane
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

3042 N 24th Lane

3042 North 24th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3042 North 24th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Town-home Gated Community in Central Phoenix!! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Town-home in Central Phoenix!!

Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 3 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids, Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!

Rent $1,245 (plus 3% monthly rental tax)
12.50 Insurance
Security Deposit $1,150

For more details feel free to call (480)485-3333 or michael@ridgewayaz.com

(RLNE5670588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 N 24th Lane have any available units?
3042 N 24th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3042 N 24th Lane have?
Some of 3042 N 24th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3042 N 24th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3042 N 24th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 N 24th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3042 N 24th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3042 N 24th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3042 N 24th Lane offers parking.
Does 3042 N 24th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3042 N 24th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 N 24th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3042 N 24th Lane has a pool.
Does 3042 N 24th Lane have accessible units?
No, 3042 N 24th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 N 24th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3042 N 24th Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College