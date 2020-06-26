All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A
Last updated June 25 2019 at 4:53 AM

3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A

3039 East Grandview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3039 East Grandview Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A have any available units?
3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A currently offering any rent specials?
3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A pet-friendly?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A offer parking?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A does not offer parking.
Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A have a pool?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A does not have a pool.
Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A have accessible units?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College