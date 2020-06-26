Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A
Last updated June 25 2019 at 4:53 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A
3039 East Grandview Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3039 East Grandview Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A have any available units?
3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A currently offering any rent specials?
3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A pet-friendly?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A offer parking?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A does not offer parking.
Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A have a pool?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A does not have a pool.
Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A have accessible units?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3039 E Grandview Rd. Phoenix, AZ - A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College